Public health services paralysed in several counties





Public health services in four counties have been paralysed following a strike by doctors in the devolved units.

Doctors from Bomet, Kisumu Nyamira and Vihiga counties complain that they have not been paid their salaries for several months.

On Wednesday 19 April, doctors in Vihiga and Nyamira took to the streets to demand a meeting with their respective county governments.

“Our families are struggling at home. Our children can’t go to school and most of us can’t pay rent on time, yet we are on the frontline helping others,” said a nurse in Nyamira County.

Also read: Comedian Jacky Vike lands government job at the Ministry of Health

In Kisumu County, some patients were attended to by medical students, while others resorted to private hospitals.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) secretary-general Dr Davji Atellah said in a statement that doctors and all health workers in Nyamira, Vihiga and Kisumu would remain at home until their demands were met.

Atellah said three counties, Bomet, Mombasa and Nyandarua, had contacted the union and promised to pay.

He said the counties have until the end of the week to fulfil their promise.

“There is no amount of intimidation that the counties will try to sort out the results of the workers to get their rights. It is the responsibility of the county government to pay their workers and take care of them,” Atellah said.

(KMPDU) Secretary General Davji had also said that delays in salary payments had put doctors in a difficult financial situation.

Also read: Governor Sakaja appoints taskforce to spearhead health reforms in Nairobi

He said doctors from various health unions said they were unable to meet their daily needs and were therefore unable to report to work.

“Doctors are unable to meet their daily needs, including transport, food and accommodation.

We recognise that the provision of quality healthcare is vital to our nation and we remain committed to fulfilling our obligations to patients and the community at large.

However, we cannot continue to operate in these conditions as it has become increasingly difficult for our members to meet their basic needs,” he said.

The twelve counties likely to be affected by the decision include Kisumu, Mombasa, Nyamira, Kisii, Murang’a, Nyeri, Laikipia, Bomet, Nyandarua, Embu, Vihiga and Taita Taveta.

Also read: Viral video shows public apprehending ‘medicine thief’ at Kisii Hospital