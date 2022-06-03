Public uproar after Chinese woman splashes urine on Namibian vendor





A Chinese woman has sparked public outrage in Namibia after it was reported that she splashed urine on a vendor. According to media reports from Namibia, the 45-year-old woman was arrested, charged and fined the equivalent of Sh3,800.

The New Era newspaper reported that Weng Long Zumei was arrested and detained at Klein Windhoek police station after pouring urine on a street vendor at Stop n Shop, in Namibia

She was later released, but in a new development to the incident, the country’s Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga has now ordered the woman to be rearrested.

The incident mirrors recent one in Belgian where Kenyan international defender Joseph Okumu was spat on by a fan in during a top division league match. Images shared on social media show the Harambee Stars defender walking on the sidelines before a female fan appeared to spit on him.

The incident happened during Gent’s 2-1 win over Mechelen in a match in which Okumu was introduced by Gent in the 67th minute.

While Okumu’s club condemned the incident, Mechelen launched investigations and promised to bring the culprit to book.