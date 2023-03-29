Puzzle of Gatundu police guarding Kenyatta’s farm after Raila’s visit

Police from Gatundu were deployed to provide security during opposition leader Raila Odinga's visit to former President Uhuru Kenyatta's Northlands Farm. PHOTO| NYABOGA KIAGE

Police from Gatundu were deployed to provide security during opposition leader Raila Odinga's visit to former President Uhuru Kenyatta's Northlands Farm. PHOTO| NYABOGA KIAGE





Police from Gatundu were deployed to provide security during opposition leader Raila Odinga’s visit to former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands Farm, Nairobi News can authoritatively report.

The police officers arrived in a Toyota Land Cruiser belonging to Ruiru Police Station in Kiambu County to guard the ex-president’s property located along the Eastern By-pass.

It remains unclear why a decision to deploy officers from Gatundu was made, yet we have two police stations located within a few kilometres on both ends of the land.

Also read: Raila Odinga heads to Kibera after church and mosque burning

Mwihoko and Gatong’ora police posts are just 5 kilometres from where Mr Odinga held the press conference where he accused a section of Kenya Kwanza leaders of being behind the attack on the land.

Mr Odinga had visited the farm just a day after goons armed with machetes destroyed and stole property of unknown value in the vast land where the family of the former Head of State is planning to put up an estate worth Sh500 billion.

“Violence, mayhem, invasion of farms, torching of homes and burning houses of worship are synonymous with Mr. Ruto. In this latest act of desperation by Ruto and Gachagua, we see a plot that will be extremely disastrous for the country’s long-term stability and economy,” Mr Odinga said.

On Monday, dozens of goons invaded an expansive land at Kamakis on the Eastern Bypass in Nairobi and looted property of unknown value.

Also read: Police yet to respond to Raila’s radio tactics during maandamano

A similar attack was reported at gas cylinder maker Specter East Africa, a company that is linked to the family of Mr Odinga, who is leading anti-government protests.

The Kenyatta land was invaded by a gang wielding machetes and clubs around 9 am on Monday 27. They stole sheep, cut down trees and burnt bushes as others did mock sub-division, seemingly with the intent to grab the property.

The motive of the invasion is yet unclear.

There were no police officers to eject the gang from the property located 20 kilometres from the city centre and on which the Kenyattas plan to build the multibillion-shilling Northlands City.

On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome said that they were investigating the whole matter.

Also read: Kimani Ichungwa fingered for ‘double speak’ following invasion on Kenyatta family farm