Puzzle of man strangled, hanged on his tuk tuk





Police have launched investigations into the death of a 38-year-old man whose body was found hanging on his tuk tuk in Nairobi’s Githurai 44 area.

Police believe the man who was found hanging behind his tuk tuk, may have been killed elsewhere and the body placed on the scene.

According to a police statement, the body had strangulation marks on his neck.

“Preliminary investigation indicated that the victim may have been killed elsewhere and brought at the scene due to the absence of struggle at the scene,” the police statement read in part.

The deceased was last seen on Sunday morning by his wife while leaving for work. No arrests have been made and with the police still conduction investigations into the incident.

Elsewhere, police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in a motel in Soweto area. The woman, who identity is yet to be established, was last seen leaving a bar with unidentified man who had earlier booked the room.

Police who visited the scene found the deceased on the floor with her hands tied at the back with a power cable, both legs tied with a bra and a handkerchief and her mouth gaged with a piece of cloth.

Her body was moved to City Mortuary pending an autopsy as police investigate the bizarre killing.

In another incident, a 26-year-old man was found dead in his house in Kabete staff quarters area, Nairobi in a suspected case of suicide.

Police said the man is reported to have had an argument with unknown people before he returned home and hanged himself in his bedroom.

Meanwhile, police are investigating how a seven-month-old baby died under the care of a helper in Dagoretti area, Nairobi.

The mother of the infant said she went to work and left the child with the helper, only to be called hours later and informed that the baby was unresponsive.

The helper told police she fed the infant and put her to sleep but on checking on her, she realized the baby was not responding. The police said they intend to use the postmortem report for further probe into the incident.