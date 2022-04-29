Queen Elizabeth II mourns Mwai Kibaki

A handout photograph released by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on May 8, 2019 shows Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (second left), and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (right), accompanied by Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, showing their newborn baby son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (center) and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (left), at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London. AFP PHOTO

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has send her condolences to President Uhuru Kenyatta and the people of Kenya following the death of Mwai Kibaki.

“I was sorry to receive the news of the death of Mwai Kibaki. He has a lifelong record of service to the Kenyan people. It will be of deep sadness to your country to have lost a great statesman, but Kenya can take pride in the legacy of his leadership. I send you and the people of Kenya my condolences at this loss,” the Queen’s message read.

Having relayed the message through the British High Commission to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, the Queen’s condolence message was addressed to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Britain and Kenya enjoy a long standing relationship dating back to before independence.

Kenya picked several habits from its colonial master including adoption of English as the official language and driving on the left side of the road.

Britain also lends aid to Kenya on the military and education front.

In 2021, president Kenyatta agreed on a deal with the British government that will enable 3000 nurses live and work in the UK.

The agreement was open to Kenya’s surplus health workers who are qualified but unemployed and Britian’s need to boost its healthcare, ensuring the process is managed for Kenya’s benefit.