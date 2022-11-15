Questions arise as to how imprisoned Zambian student died fighting for Russia in Ukraine





Through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Zambia has raised questions following the death of its citizen in Ukraine, who was fighting for the Russian side.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Stanley Kakubo, the late 23-year-old Lemekhani Nathan Nyirenda was reported dead, yet he had been convicted of contravening the laws of the Russian government and was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison in Moscow, a judgment that was delivered in April 2020.

According to the Ministry, Nyirenda was a government-sponsored student pursuing Nuclear Engineering at the Moscow Engineering Physics Institute (MEPHI) in Russia.

While the Zambian government was aware of his imprisonment, it said that it was shocked to be informed that Nyirenda died at the battlefront in September in Ukraine.

“The Ministry is saddened to inform that, on 9th November 2022, it was notified of the demise of Mr Nyirenda at the battlefront of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” Mr. Kakubo said in his statement.

Upon verification of Nyirenda’s death through its embassy in Moscow, it was established that his remains had already been transported to the Russian border town of Rostov in readiness for repatriation.

The Zambian government has now reached out to the Russian authorities demanding to be furnished with the information detailing under which circumstances its sentenced citizen was released to go and fight for them in Ukraine.

“In view of this sad development, the Zambian government has requested the Russian authorities to urgently provide information on the circumstances under which a Zambian citizen, serving a prison sentence in Moscow, could have been recruited to fight in Ukraine and subsequently lose his life.”

The minister has also assured the locals that the government will release the information about the death of Nyirenda once they have it.

According to Reuters, the Russian-Ukraine war has been going on since February, and 38,000 people have been killed, while approximately 14 million have been displaced.

