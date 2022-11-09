Quick facts about Fafi MP Salah Yakub, who wants to scrap presidential term limits





On November 8, 2022, the Nation reported that Fafi Member of Parliament Salah Yakub revealed there were plans by Parliamentarians allied to President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance to amend the constitution to replace the two-term presidential limit with a 75-years-old age limit.

“We want to tell Kenyans that the limit on two terms should be relooked. We want it to be changed to an age limit where when one gets to 75 years, he or she cannot contest.

We will create an amendment Bill to try to change this because we want the requirement to be on an age limit, not terms.

If a president is doing a good job, then he or she should not be limited by the terms,” the Fafi MP was quoted as saying.

Top UDA aides and allies were quick to water down these claims, saying the party did not intend to amend the constitution and Mr. Yakub had revealed his sentiments from a personal capacity and not from the party’s position.

To this end, we look at who Honorable Salah Yakub is as he continues making news with his bombshell revelation that has Kenyans talking and comparing the government of the day to that of the late president Daniel Arap Moi.

First time MP

Mr Farah Salah Yakub is a first-time Member of Parliament who was elected on a UDA ticket to represent the constituents of Fafi, one of six constituencies in Garissa County.

He obtained a degree in Environment Science from Kenyatta University in 1997 and studied Pharmacy at Oslo University College from 2005 to 2008.

He worked for several international non-governmental organizations between 1998 and 2011 before he transitioned into politics when he was hired as a member of the County Executive Committee (CEC) by the Garissa County Government in 2013.

From 2016 to 2022, he was the Managing Director of Fuel Choice Limited before clinched the Fafi Member of Parliament seat in the August 9, 2022, General Election. He won the seat after failing the first time when he ran on an independent ticket but lost to Abdikarim Osman, who ran on an OMD ticket.

Before and during his campaigns, he was photographed spending time with Fafi constituents, asking them what they needed and implanting solutions where he could.

Not much is known about his immediate family.

