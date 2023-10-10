Quick facts about the history of Utamaduni Day





Utamaduni Day, observed every October 10, celebrates the nation’s vast cultural richness and heritage.

Initially known as Moi Day, this holiday was instituted in remembrance of the late President Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi’s rise to power in 1978 after the demise of the inaugural president, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

Moi Day was later renamed Huduma Day on December 19, 2019, under the cabinet’s endorsement led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

During this time, there was also a proposal to rebrand Boxing Day, celebrated on December 26, to Utamaduni Day, which required legislative approval.

Nevertheless, the anticipated amendment to the Public Holidays Act (Cap 109) did not materialize as initially expected.

Instead, in December 2020, Parliament approved the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, an initiative by the Attorney General aimed at updating current Acts. This legislative move renamed Moi Day to Utamaduni Day.

Also read: Kenya prepares to celebrate Utamaduni Day

The inaugural celebration of Utamaduni Day occurred in 2021, following its official recognition by the then Interior CS, Dr Fred Matiang’i.

He said, “This was in line with the provision of Sections 2 and 4 of the Public Holidays Act (Cap 110). It is with this confirmed that 11th October 2021 will be a Public Holiday, by dint of Utamaduni Day falling on Sunday 10th October 2021.”

This year, President William Ruto is set to oversee the maiden Utamaduni Day celebrations at the Bomas of Kenya, while parallel festivities will be hosted in every constituency nationwide.

Ummi Bashir, the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Culture, Arts, and Heritage, highlighted that this year’s celebration would focus on community involvement. Events will encompass street fairs, culinary festivals, cultural shows, and heritage exhibitions.

She said, “Utamaduni Day underscores Kenya’s commitment to celebrating diversity and unity, fostering a more inclusive future.”

For the day to be truly impactful, the PS urged Kenyans to engage wholeheartedly in dialogues, workshops, and cultural displays that spotlight the nation’s rich diversity and heritage.

Also read: October 10: Moi, Utamaduni or Huduma Day?