Quick recovery! Amber Ray’s son hospitalised





Amber Ray has taken to her Instagram Stories to share personal news with millions of followers.

She revealed that her son, Gavin, had fallen ill and was hospitalised.

Amber had to cut short her holiday with her fiancé, Kennedy Rapudo, to rush back to be by her son’s side.

Amber shared a video of Gavin lying in a hospital bed in a hospital gown and wished him a speedy recovery.

“Someone had to cut our holiday short… get well soon my baby @GavinClassic,” Amber wrote on her Instagram story.

Amber and Kennedy had gone on holiday to an undisclosed wildlife park in Kenya, which was supposed to be a treat for Kennedy’s birthday.

In the video, Amber’s fiancé Rapudo, who’d accompanied his girlfriend to the hospital, could be seen sitting in the corner of Gavin’s bed, also using his phone as the TV played in the background.

Amber Ray, who is also pregnant with her second child, treated Gavin to a gift of his choice for his 13th birthday – an iPhone 14.

She describes Gavin as her pride and joy, her sun and stars, and the most important person in her life.

“Happy 13th birthday to my pride and joy, my sun and stars: My wonderful son! There’s no love as unique, strong and powerful as that between a mother and her son.

“There is a bond that no other love can match. You are the most important person in my life, son, and I hope you know that will never change,” Amber wrote.

Amber also wished him all the happiness on his special day, a lifetime of special moments filled with joy.

“Wishing you all the happiness possible on your special day, my love, and a lifetime of special moments filled with joy! I love you so much,” she wrote.

Nairobi News wishes Gavin a speedy recovery!

