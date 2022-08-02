Quickmart supermarket to remain closed on election day





Quickmart supermarket has announced it will close all its outlets on election day.

Kenyans head to the polls on August 9, 2022, to elect new sets of leaders including President, governors, senators, MPs, Women Representatives and Members of County Assembly.

In a notice to its customers across the country, the supermarket explained the closure will enable its staff participate in the elections.

To our esteemed customers. kindly note the revisions to our normal operating hours during the electoral period.#FreshandEasy#PamojaNawe pic.twitter.com/JFJu7gapgd — Quickmart Kenya (@QuickmartKenya) August 1, 2022

The supermaket’s management also urged its customers to shop in advance.

“For days leading up to election date, all Quickmart branches are fully stocked and ready to serve you. Normal branch operation will resume on the 10th August from 7am across all the branches,” Quickmart said.

Naivas supermarket has also urged its customers to carry out prior shopping since its doors will be closed during the voting day.

“You are hereby informed that all 84 Naivas outlets will remain closed on August 9,” Naivas said.

The communication comes as major supermarkets, and shops within Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) experience shortage of maize flour.

The shortage is attributed to millers being overwhelmed by the high demand of unga.

This comes as the IEBC and the stakeholders in the election continue with their final preparations ahead of the voting exercise.

The Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Education George Magoha has already instructed all the Basic Institutions to close from Tuesday for a period of one week.