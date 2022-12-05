Race against time: Governor Sakaja’s 10 CECs to be vetted within a day





Nairobi County Government remains the only county in the country that is yet to have new County Executive Committee (CECs) vetted due to court-related issues.

But following the recent ruling from the Employment and Labour Relations Court that dismissed the case that had been filed by the Muslim Community opposing Governor Johnson Sakaja’s nominees, the governor is now seeking the team to be vetted and approved before the Members of the County Assembly go for long recess.

The 10 members nominated to serve in different county dockets will now face the Select Committee on Appointment on Tuesday, with the first nominee being Stephen Mwangi, who is the nominee for Built Environment and Urban Planning docket.

Also read: Kenyans borrowing Sh1million of Hustler Fund every minute

Mr Mwangi will be vetted for 45 minutes, starting at 8am, before Innovation and Digital Economy CEC nominee Mr Michael Gumo appears before the committee.

Others who will face the panel are Brian Mulama (Talents, Skills, Development and Care), Patrick Mobogo (Mobility, and Works), Charles Kerich (Finance and Economic Affairs) and Ibrahim Auma Nyangoya, who has been nominated for the Boroughs Administration and Personnel docket.

Rosemary Kariuki (Business and Hustler Opportunities), Maureen Njeri (Environment, Water, Food and Agriculture), Anastasia Mutethya (Health, Wellness, and Nutrition) and the nominee for Inclusivity, Public Participation and Customer Service Suzanne Silantoi will also face the committee on Tuesday.

Also read: Besieged IEBC vice chair Juliana Cherera resigns

In a notice from the Nairobi County Assembly Clerk Mr Edward Gichana, the nominees are required to appear with the original copies of their national ID cardc, Personal Identification Number (PIN) Certificate, academic certificates and testimonials, current compliance certificates, valid clearances from respective professional bodies and accreditation from Commission for University Education in case the nominee is the holder of foreign degrees.

According to the Muslim Community, the governor sidelined them by not picking a member from the community to sit in his cabinet, when they are among the majority who are heavily contributing to the economy of the city.

But Governor Sakaja had defended the list of his nominees, saying that the face of Nairobi has been captured in his appointments. The court quashed their petition for lacking enough evidence.

Also read: Kenyan celebrities who have dated married men