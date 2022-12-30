Rachel Ruto, Ababu and other dignitaries mourn Catherine Kasavula





First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto has led Kenyans in mourning the fallen Veteran journalist Catherine Kasavula.

On behalf of the Head of the State family, Mama Rachel termed Ms Kasavuli “a woman of great distinction and accomplishment”.

She said the demise of Catherine saddens President William Ruto.

“William and I are deeply saddened by her demise. We extend our deepest condolences to her family at this very difficult time,” the First Lady wrote on his social media account.

“Catherine Kasavuli was a woman of great distinction and accomplishment. She consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic, poise, and professionalism throughout her career. Even if you did not enjoy the news, you enjoyed watching how gracefully she delivered it.”

Through the book of Psalm 34:18, the First Lady prayed that the Lord strengthened her family during these tough times.

On the other hand, Cabinet Secretary of Sports Ababu Namwamba also sent his condolences to the family of Catherine.

“A deeply sad morning as lights go out on a towering legend of our times. John Quincy Adams says “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader” You led in inspiring a whole generation of female journalists. Rest well Catherine,” the CS wrote on his Twitter page.

Media personality Victoria Rubadiri also extended his prayers to the family of Catherine as she praised the fallen Veteran journalist for her great work.

“The epitome of grace and poise on our screens. What a gift to our industry and certainly our nation. Thank you Katherine Kasavuli for sharing your light with us,” said Rubadiri

MCA Robert Alai also praised Catherine for her great job as a journalist and anchor.

He said that Kileleshwa members had lost an icon.

“Catherine Kasavuli was not only a great media personality who inspired millions in this country but he was also a huge part of the Kileleshwa family. As Kileleshwa, we have lost an icon. To Martin (her son) and the greater Kasavuli family, we pray for you. May Mama RIP,” he wrote.

The news of the demise of veteran journalist and prime-time news anchor Catherine Kasavuli, battling cancer, was confirmed by the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation Managing Director Samuel Maina.

“It is true. She passed on yesterday night. It is related to the cancer ailment that she’s been bravely fighting in the recent past,” he said via a phone call to Nation.

