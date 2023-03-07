Rachel Ruto asks Kenyans to pray against spread of LGBTQ





First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto has declared that prayer is what will save Kenya from Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) habits.

Speaking at a church service in Meru, the First Lady condemned same-sex marriage and said that the Faith Diplomacy Office will take prayers to the rest of the country to pray for the same.

“We want to strengthen the family institution where we have a father, a mother and children. LGBTQ is forbidden even in the Bible and African culture. Let us hold on to family values,” said Mama Rachel.

Prior to this, the First Lady had already created a Faith Diplomacy Office which, she says, will be spreading a praying culture across the country.

“I would like us to pray on matters of family. The family has become an institution that has been very much attacked,” she added.

She urged Kenyans to put more focus on matters of family, as the LGBTQ debate is threatening the family structure.

Mama Rachel is known to be a prayerful woman who attacks her ‘enemies’ on her knees.

She has led Kenyans in various prayer sessions and at one time even interceded for rain.

Through prayers, Mama Rachel believes that the LGBTQ culture will not dominate the country.

The debate surrounding LGBT rights and acceptance has been ongoing in the country for quite some time now, with supporters and opponents voicing their opinions on the matter.

This follows the move by the Supreme Court to allow for the registration of LGBTQ rights groups as non-governmental organizations.

President William Ruto said: “We respect the Supreme Court’s decision but that doesn’t mean we have to agree with it. Our values, customs, and Christianity do not allow us to support same-sex marriages.”

