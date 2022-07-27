Rachel Ruto celebrates hubby after solo presidential debate

Deputy President William Ruto during the presidential debate tier at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa on July 26, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Rachel Ruto, the wife of Deputy President William Ruto, has praised her husband for honouring Kenyans by attending the presidential debate Tuesday evening.

In a tweet, Mama Rachel showered the DP with praise, shortly after the presidential debate ended, saying his performance was outstanding, as she prayed that God sees him through the presidential journey.

“Congratulations Bill. You were perfect. The last man standing. May God carry you through,” she said in a tweet.

Congratulations Bill. You were perfect.

The last man standing. May God carry you through. pic.twitter.com/9jvETZqyZU — Mama Rachel Ruto, EGH (@MamaRachelRuto) July 26, 2022

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate enjoyed the Presidential debate limelight alone on the podium after his main competitor Raila Odinga of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition chose to keep off ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Mr Odinga pulled out at the last minute saying he cannot debate Ruto because “he has no regard for ethics, public morals, or shame.”

But while responding to these claims during the debate, Dr Ruto said Mr Odinga skipped the debate because he has no agenda for the country.

“My competitor is not here because he doesn’t have a plan, he doesn’t have an agenda. He is not here because he doesn’t want to answer difficult questions,” Ruto said.

Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua similarly lauded the DP’s performance during the debate.

“Congratulations my boss, our Kenya Kwanza captain for not abandoning Kenyans when they needed to hear from you. The articulation of our plan and your passion is admirable. Kenyans are confident that a real leader will shepherd our country into a positive trajectory,” Rigathi said.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala also praised Dr Ruto for his performance.

“Congratulations Sir, for honoring the invite by Kenyans to attend a public interview and clearly articulate your plans for them. It is obvious, your opponent was a no show because he has no tangible plans for our motherland save for his tialala and tibim sloganeering.”

Here are a few congratulatory messages from the DP’s allies in Kenya Kwanza Alliance:

Congratulations Deputy President @WilliamsRuto on a great debate. The Last Man Standing.🇰🇪 — Musalia W Mudavadi (@MusaliaMudavadi) July 26, 2022

Good job Dr @WilliamsRuto for sharing your plan and courage to Kenyans. You represent the reality and the future and we are proud of you. The debate (I mean the grilling) went well and now all Kenyans are clear why Ruto would make the best President for Kenya. pic.twitter.com/4PmbWyAEog — Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) July 26, 2022