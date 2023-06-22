Rachel Ruto stresses need for woman empowerment





First Lady Rachel Ruto has emphasised the profound impact of empowering women in the country.

Speaking on June 22, 2023, the First Lady who is a staunch advocate for women’s rights expressed her belief that empowering women can bring about positive transformation in society.

“When you empower a woman, you empower a community. Women are the backbone of society, and their empowerment has a ripple effect that touches every aspect of community life,” Mama Rachel stated.

Recognising the significant role women play in society, Mama Rachel highlighted the transformation that occurs when a woman is given the means and support to pursue her dreams and aspirations.

“When a woman is empowered, she gains the confidence and resources to pursue her dreams and aspirations. She becomes a beacon of inspiration, a guiding light for others, instilling in them the belief that they too can overcome obstacles and achieve greatness.”

This came after she met 118 women who have been working tirelessly to beautify the Statehouse by planting grass.

She also stressed the importance of seizing every opportunity to support and encourage women in improving their livelihoods and, consequently, the overall well-being of their communities. As women thrive and become financially independent, they are better positioned to contribute to the economic growth and development of their communities.

“These women exemplify the spirit of resilience and determination, and their efforts contribute to positive change within their families, communities, and beyond,” the First Lady highlighted.

“Their success stories serve as an inspiration and motivation for others, showing that with the right support, anyone can overcome obstacles and achieve greatness.”

Mama Rachel is known for her supporting and helping women reach their goals.

Through her Joyful Women Organisation, she is empowering women and helping them meet their basic needs and fulfil their potential.

Also read: Nyamweya tasked to spearhead Shabana Sh100 million fundraiser