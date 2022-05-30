‘Racist’ Nairobi club now denies discrimination claim





In a twist of events, a Nairobi-based entertainment joint battling racism claims has now distanced itself from the vice.

The denial comes a few hours after Alchemist club issued a public apology on the same.

It follows claims made by several concerned revelers on social media at the weekend.

In its rebuttal, the club now argues there is one main entrance to the venue that all customers entering for the first time must go through.

“The line is composed of people of all different backgrounds. We have never had a policy of segregating lines,” they said.

“There was a group of customers who had stepped out and were re-entering the venue. The security allowed them to come in through the exit line in order not to clog up the main entrance. The video that was shared by a private individual made it appear that another customer was denied entry – that’s simply not true.”

Alchemist caused an uproar over the weekend after a video went viral showing what appears to be a discrimination stunt against black customers.

The viral video showed blacks and European lining up to join the entertainment joints in different queues.

Earlier, the club issued an apology saying it regretted the action.

“To anyone who has felt aggrieved, we sincerely apologize and look forward to sitting down together and addressing these issues head-on.”

Offering to have a round table discussion over the matter, the management claimed they have never discriminated against anyone.

“Since we opened our doors the Alchemist has always been a home to welcome creators, partners, musicians and customers from all different backgrounds.”

However, Kenyans could hear none of the apologies or explanations with some of them retrieving receipts of previous scenarios where the club discriminated against Kenyans.