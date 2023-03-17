Radio Africa shuts down loss-making Kiss TV





Radio Africa Group on Friday announced the closure of Kiss TV citing lack of capacity to generate revenue.

In an internal memo, Chief Operations Officer Martin Khafafa told the employees that the station would be closed effective today (Friday) March 17, 2023.

“As you are aware, our TV department has been unable to generate any revenue despite efforts by everyone involved to turn the station around. Consequently, we will be shutting down the station today. All affected staff will be duly informed on the handover process by the HR team,” Khafafa said.

In 2013, the TV station sacked 27 employees as a cost-cutting measure.

At the time, CEO Patrick Quarcoo said the station had been making a Sh10 million loss every month since March of that year.

The TV station was relaunched in May 2022 with the hope of turning around its fortune.

The new-look Kiss TV promised to bring a dose of your favourite entertainment, music, sports and live shows.

The launch was the second time Kiss TV was relaunching in a span of two years after the last relaunch in February 2020.

Before that, Kiss TV had also been relaunched in 2013, four years after its launch in early August 2009.

Other than the guests who were brought on, all the programmes were still hosted by radio personalities drawn from Radio Africa’s sister radio stations Kiss FM, Homeboyz Radio and Classic 105.

