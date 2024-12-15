Radio listening highest among widowed men – ICT Report





Divorced and separated women own more phones than their married counterparts, a new information and communication technology (ICT) report shows.

The analytical report which provides data on ICT usage in the country published by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics is based on data from the 2022 Kenya Demographic Health Survey which interviewed more than 45,000 Kenyans.

The report found out that by 2022, 80.4 percent of male and 77.5 percent of female Kenyans in the country own phones with nine out of ten urban dwellers and seven out 10 rural dwellers owning the devices.

The proportions of the male population aged 15-49 currently living with partners and those currently married recorded the highest mobile phone ownership at 95 percent and 94.9 percent respectively.

Widowed Kenyan males ranked third on phone ownership at 87.2 percent, followed by separated men at 76 percent and divorced males at 74.2 percent.

Among women, however, the report shows that, unlike their male counterparts, mobile phone ownership is high among those not in family unions.

Mobile phone ownership was highest among the female population who reported being separated at 91.3 percent and divorced at 91.1 percent.

They are followed by widowed women at 88 percent while married women rank fourth at 86.5 percent. Women living with partners however have the highest rate of smartphone ownership at 47.3 Percent among other females followed by separated at 46.2 percent and divorced at 45.8 percent women.

Among males. Married men have the second highest smartphone ownership at 54.2 percent followed by those who have never been in a union at 46 percent.

In terms of internet usage, married men’s numbers were higher at 58.9 percent compared to their female counterparts. Among divorced women at 42.2 percent or separated women at 47.9 percent there was a higher use of the internet compared to their male counterparts at 37.7 percent and 45.5 percent respectively.

The report also notes that radio listening was highest among widowed men at 98.5 percent while the highest proportion of women who listened to radio were currently living with their partners at 79.3 percent