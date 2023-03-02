Radio Maisha loses two more presenters





Radio Maisha has lost two more presenters to newly launched Radio 47 which is owned by Cape Media.

Mr Billy Miya has announced that he will be hosting his last show on Friday, March 3, 2023 before he joins his former colleagues who already left the station.

Miya hosts an evening show called Billy na Mbaruk at the station which is located along Mombasa Road.

“I will be joining the newly launched Radio 47 as part of the broadcasting team as from next week,” he said.

Others who have joined Radio 47 from Radio Maisha include Geoffrey Mung’ou, Beatrice Maganga and Lynda Oriaso.

Over the weekend a number of changes were effected in the radio station’s leadership with Anthony Ndiema named as the head of the radio.

Other new presenters who have joined the media house include Mr Solomon Zully, who is a radio presenter based in the coast region, actress Zula Makosi and Mr Kassim Mbui.

Radio Maisha is part of Standard Media Group stable which also includes KTN News, KTN Home, The Standard Newspaper, Spice FM and Vybez Radio.

However, since last year the company has laid off several employees as part of their cost cutting measures.