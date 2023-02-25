Radio personality Njogu Wa Njoroge lands government job

Journalist Njogu Wa Njoroge, who has been appointed the chairperson of the Kenya Film Classification Board. PHOTO | COURTESY

Popular media personality John Njogu Njoroge alias Njogu Wa Njoroge has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) by the Cabinet Secretary for Sportts, Youth Affairs and the arts, Ababu Namwamba.

As per a gazette notice dated February 20, 2023, the former Kameme FM radio personality will head a seven-member board for the next three years effective from February 24, 2023.

Other members of the board include John Muigai Nyururu, Hariety Namwezi Zitah, Stephanie Kamene Maseki, Kipruto Kiptoo, John Osimbo, Grace Mwendwa Munjuri and Raphael Ekadeli Loperito.

As members of the KFCB, the team will regulate the creation, broadcasting, possession, distribution and exhibition of film and broadcast content.

The team will also be tasked with ensuring content conforms to Kenya’s culture, moral values and national aspirations as well as protecting children from exposure to inappropriate content.

Mr Njogu has in the past talked about his fallout with a radio station where he received his termination via a phone call from the station’s management in January 2022.

“I received a phone call from the programs controller, who asked me not to report to work, permanently,” he said in a past post on his Facebook page.

During last year’s General Election, Mr Njogu unsuccessfully the Njoro parliamentary seat. He later joined Kayu FM, a recently established vernacular radio station based in Nairobi, where he has been hosting the breakfast show.

When he landed the radio job, he promised not to let down his fans.

“He is God of another chance. I will not let you down. I promise you a balanced, issue-based morning show. Nawapenda sana. Thanks, Ms Rose Kimotho and the entire Kayu FM 91.0,” he said at the time. He was also among the pioneers of Gukena FM.