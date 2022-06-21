Radio presenter Sean Preezy opens up on love, haters





Radio personality Sean Preezy has taken to his Instagram to share with his fans his future plans including the status of his relationship with his ex-best friend, Shaq the Yungin.

He made his thoughts known in an interactive session in which he engaged his fans in a unique way by using a link to an anonymous app where people could send him questions without revealing their identities.

Many of the media personality’s social media followers took it as a great opportunity to ask some of the questions they normally wouldn’t under their identities.

One curious netizen openly questioned how his relationship with his ex-best friend’s ex-lover Cindy was panning out, and if the radio host envisaged a future with her.

“Will you marry Cindy or are you just enjoying your youth with her and afterwards marry someone else?” he posed.

To which Sean calmly indicated he takes relationships seriously.

He wrote, “In my life, I have rarely dated. This is because I look at dating as the beginning stage of marriage. Yes, I would like to one day marry her.”

Sean left tongues wagging after he tagged his girlfriend on a post when he was asked who his celebrity crush is, a post that was accompanied with a love heart emoji.

On whether the 24-year-old was currently happy with his life and overall state Sean enthusiastically responded “very” with excited happy face emojis.

Another fan also went right on to inquire about Sean’s current relationship with his former bff Shaq the Yungin asking, “Do you get along with Shaq and do you plan on opening a YouTube channel with Cindy?”

Sean then casually responded to the question by saying that he no longer hangs around people who bring him down, an answer which fans translated to mean that he and his former bff are not yet on talking terms.

“I stopped hanging around people who weigh me down in any way,” read his response.

Another fan inquired if he was planning on starting a YouTube channel with his girlfriend TikTok sensation Cindy, but the presenter did not disclose much, only writing “loading…”, hinting at something cooking.