Radio queen Njambi Koikai shares difficult past





Media personality Mary Njambi Koikai aka Jahmby says she elected to join elective politics so as to positively impact the lives of the youth.

The renowned radio presenter is contesting for the Dagoretti South seat in the August 2022 polls as an independent candidate.

“Getting into elective politics has not been easy,” she explained in a statement posted on her socials, while also sharing what she hopes to achieve if entrusted with the opportunity.

“This is a monumental election for us to be the change we want. From the provision of water to healthcare, youth unemployment to legislation and formulation of proper policies,” she said.

The aspiring politician has also opened up about her dark past when she was sick for a while and had to seek specialized treatment in the USA.,

“I’ve been in deep thought about my life and my purpose. I battled Endometriosis and Adenomyosis for close to 20 years. I lost friends, jobs, relationships, lost some of my organs to this disease, and dealt with a whole load of physical and mental trauma.”

“I never cried. Instead, I was caught up in thought. The prospects of surviving this were not very promising and every single day presented itself with new challenges.”

She is among a group of journalists including Felix ‘Odiwuor’ Jalang’o who are gunning to switch their offices from the radio studios to Parliament chambers.