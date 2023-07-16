Radio sports commentator Geoffrey Mwamburi’s dad laid to rest





The father of radio host and sports commentator Geoffrey Mwamburi, who died on July 6, 2023, was buried on Saturday at his home in Shimba Hills, Kwale County.

The burial ceremony of Mr Jacob Mwamburi Mwaviswa was attended by Mwamburi’s colleagues at Radio Citizen.

“Finally, dad Jacob Mwamburi Mwaviswa has been laid to rest. Dad, we loved you so much and you know that, but God’s love superseded ours,” Mwamburi said on social media.

The sports commentator guru appreciated the support he got from his employer, Royal Media Service following the death of his dad.

“Royal Media Services fraternity, including boss Jeridah Andayi, Willy M Tuva, Melody Sinzorw, Nelson Kawawa, and Gilbert Kiprotich, I thank you so much for standing with me and my family, and more so attending the burial. May God shower you with his goodness and blessings,” Mwamburi said.

The media personality has been sharing memorable photos of him and his late father through his Facebook page.

Mr Mwamburi is a celebrated sports journalist, known for his eloquence in Swahili while commentating football matches.

The self-styled ‘Beki wa kupanda na kushuka’, is popular with football lovers in the country for his radio commentaries.

