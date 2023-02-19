Raila fingers government for ‘sponsoring’ Kisii violence

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga addressing a political rally at Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi County on January 29, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga has accused the State of working with people he referred to as ‘known criminals’ to attack innocent people.

But he did not provide proof to back his claims.

Mr Odinga made the claim hours after youths who attended his political rally in Kisii county on February 17,2023, were reportedly attacked by people the veteran politician says are affiliated to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

UDA is a political outfit associated with President William Ruto.

In a statement released on February 18, 2023, Odinga condemned the incident and asked the authorities to take action against the perpetrators of the attack.

“Those who have a problem with me should face me. Leave my supporters alone,” Odinga said.

He insisted that youths who attended Friday’s anti-government rally at the Gusii Stadium were victims of the attack.

‘The attackers were led by a well-known jailbird and hardcore criminal with several warrants of arrest to his name. This is an indication that we are back to rule by thuggery and hooliganism,” said Mr Odinga.

“We will not allow state sponsored-hooliganism to take root in Kenya again and we will neither be cowed nor intimidated.”

Kisii governor Simba Arati, an ally of Mr Odinga, visited the injured youths in hospital and accused Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki of overseeing criminal gangs reign terror on Kisii residents as they enjoy police protection.

At least six youths were injured in the riot.

Raila and his political allies including Martha Karua, Wycliffe Oparanya, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Eugene Wamalwa have been moving around in various counties in bid to mobilize his supporters to ‘boycott’ president William Ruto’s government.

