Raila beats Ruto in Rwanda diaspora polling center

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga acknowledges greeting from his supporters outside Old Kibera Primary School polling station after casting his vote on August 9, 2022. PHOTO | PETER OMBEDHA

The Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga has garnered more votes that Deputy President William Ruto of UDA in Kigali, Rwanda polling station.

Form 34A seen by Nairobi News shows that Mr 0dinga got 150 votes, representing 62.7 per cent of the total votes cast, as compared to Dr Ruto’s 81 votes. Roots Party candidate Professor George Wajackoyah and the Agano Party’s David Waihiga Mwaure got 4 votes each.

Out of the 545 registered voters in the Kigali polling station, only 239 voters turned out for the exercise.

Rwanda is among the 12 countries where the electoral commission opened polling stations to allow Kenyans in the diaspora to participate in the exercise.

The electronic voter verification exercise is also being done in Canada, UAE, the United Kingdom, USA, Qatar, South Africa, Germany, Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, Tanzania, and South Sudan.

The commission is still receiving votes from other diaspora polling stations.

The competition is narrowing down to two front runners in the race, Mr Odinga and Dr Ruto with IEBC still receiving results from across the country.

The electoral commission is expected to announce the final presidential results within seven days.