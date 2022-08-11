Raila beats Wajackoya hands down in Matungu





Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga won in the home polling station of Roots Party leader Prof George Wajackoyah.

Mr Odinga also garnered more than half of the total number of votes in Matungu constituency, the home turf of Prof Wajackoyah.

At Indangalasia Primary School polling station, the polling station where Prof Wajackoyah voted on August 9, Mr Odinga received 799 votes followed by Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate, Deputy President William Ruto who got 109 votes. Prof Wajackoyah managed a paltry 49 votes.

Overall, Mr Odinga garnered 35,146 votes out of 73,930 registered votes in Matungu Constituency. He was followed by Dr Ruto with 12,010 votes while Wajackoyah recorded 606 votes. Some 455 votes were rejected while a total of 47,878 valid votes were cast.

Prof Wajackoyah failed to win over residents of his rural home even after campaigning twice in the constituency in his attempt at the presidency. His last campaigns in Matungu was a week before the election day when he passed through the area on his way to Siaya County where he held several rallies.

Among the key issues the lawyer had prioritised in his campaign include legalising marijuana for commercial purposes. He also envisaged the introduction of commercial snake farming for the manufacture of anti-snake venom and export of dog meat.

Also on his agenda was a proposed death sentence for the corrupt, suspending the Constitution, shutting down the Standard Gauge Railway, reducing the number of working days to four in a week, moving the country’s capital city from Nairobi to Isiolo, creation of eight States and deportation of idle foreigners.

