Raila cancels the planned parallel Jamhuri Day celebrations





Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition has cancelled the planned parallel Jamhuri Day celebrations in Jacaranda.

Addressing the media, Ugunja lawmaker Opiyo Wandayi said that the planned meeting will not take place.

However, he affirmed that the people’s dialogue will continue in different parts of the country.

“We will not have parallel Jamhuri Day celebrations as planned earlier. However, we will still continue to engage the crowd,” said Wandayi.

On the other hand, he said that the coalition will still stand together and continue fighting until the ruling government returns to what it should be.

Just a few days ago, the ODM leader Raila Odinga announced that he will hold parallel Jamhuri Day celebrations on Monday, December 12 at the Jacaranda Gardens in Embakasi, Nairobi.

He said he would hold a peaceful rally with “Kenyan patriots” as President William Ruto will be leading the country in marking the national celebrations in a separate State function.

“On the 12th of December, we are going to Jacaranda Gardens in Embakasi, not Kamukunji. We will be celebrating Jamhuri Day with Kenyan patriots and it is also going to be a very peaceful congregation. No protests, no picketing, although that is also guaranteed by the constitution of Kenya,” said Odinga.

On Wednesday, Odinga began the nationwide public engagement at Kamkunji Grounds.

He was accompanied by Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Wycliffe Oparanya, Eugene Wamalwa and Edwin Sifuna among others

The consultative forum made 12 key resolutions to address the challenges facing Kenyans.

The leaders resolved that the William Ruto-led administration should be pressured to institute measures to reduce the cost of basic commodities, particularly by restoring subsidies of maize flour, fuel, school fees and electricity beginning January 2023, “failure to which Kenyans will be free to take such steps as they may deem fit to ease the burden of the yoke upon their shoulders”.

