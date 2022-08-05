Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

HashtagMust ReadNewsWhat's Hot

Raila divides opinion by naming Uganda among Africa’s ‘worst countries’

By Wangu Kanuri August 5th, 2022 1 min read

Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga has divided opinion among Ugandans after naming their country among the ‘worst’ in Africa.

Mr Odinga made the statement during a meeting with University of Nairobi lecturers, saying Kenya only wants to be compared with successful countries in the world.

“Other people have continued to compare Kenya with countries around us. Oh look at Somalia, look at Ethiopia, South Sudan, look at Uganda and so on. Kenyans does not want to be compared with the worst in the world. We should be compared with success stories and I give people the examples,” Mr Odinga said.

Online, his statement sparked divergent views among Ugandans, with some agreeing with him and others taking offence with the remarks.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Andrew Kibe attacks Kamene Goro’s public life, again