Raila divides opinion by naming Uganda among Africa’s ‘worst countries’

Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga with President Yoweri Museveni at State House in Entebbe, Uganda. POOL

Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga has divided opinion among Ugandans after naming their country among the ‘worst’ in Africa.

Mr Odinga made the statement during a meeting with University of Nairobi lecturers, saying Kenya only wants to be compared with successful countries in the world.

“Other people have continued to compare Kenya with countries around us. Oh look at Somalia, look at Ethiopia, South Sudan, look at Uganda and so on. Kenyans does not want to be compared with the worst in the world. We should be compared with success stories and I give people the examples,” Mr Odinga said.

Online, his statement sparked divergent views among Ugandans, with some agreeing with him and others taking offence with the remarks.

Uganda 🇺🇬 is considered not a good benchmark by @RailaOdinga It is sad but I agree pic.twitter.com/VuZho1lOyX — Ivan Bwowe (@BwoweIvan) August 4, 2022

I cry for my country Uganda 🥲🥲 https://t.co/Dzo48wmPmz — Malak Uganda (@MalakUganda) August 4, 2022

This statement is 100% correct. https://t.co/k4JXTJBz1e — Papa Dan (@PapaDan28971748) August 4, 2022

I agree but it's too hurting https://t.co/FwJzpeX9Ne — Wafula Julius (@juliusnakos) August 4, 2022

And yet that's where you've chosen to do business. Says a lot about what you think of your clients. https://t.co/amIdY0mkRb — 🇺🇬 I'm for Joan Namutaawe (@hakunamchezo) August 4, 2022

We also wouldn't want to be compared to them our aspirations are higher but here we are same WhatsApp group and mere talk won't get either of us out. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Jason Arinda (@arindason) August 4, 2022

They are progressing, we are regarding. We are only better at arrogance. We are honestly doing badly even if we as citizens have dreams our leaders don't..they only want to be in power nothing else — DYBALA (@CoollyArnold) August 4, 2022

Had much respect for him . But it seems he is living out of reality. He is clearly losing this election now — NuwamanyaDaniel (@Nuwamanya_dan01) August 4, 2022