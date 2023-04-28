Raila faults government for denying media access to Shakahola Forest





Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga has asked the government to allow the media to continue unearthing the story behind the Shakahola cult deaths.

Mr Odinga made the remarks on Friday afternoon in Kibra after he arrived back in the country from Dubai.

“Let journalists cover the story, they have the right to do so. They should be present to capture the real situation,” Mr Odinga said.

He also condemned the incident in which the bodies of more 100 people have been exhumed in an expansive piece of land belonging to cult leader Paul Mackenzie in Kilifi County.

Also read: TV stations linked to Pastor Odero, cult leader Mackenzie taken off air

“We condemn such acts. These are new occurrences and should not be allowed in the country,” Mr Odinga said.

This week the police barred the media from accessing Shakahola Forest, a 800-acre piece of land owned by Mr Mackenzie of Good News International Church, who is reported to have instigated fasting to death by his followers with the promise that they would meet Jesus in the life after.

Police officers said the land — where more than 100 bodies buried in shallow graves have so far been exhumed — is a disturbed area and an operation zone.

Also read: Pastor Ezekiel Odero hires top lawyer Danstan Omari

This comes after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, who was at the site on Tuesday, declared it a scene of crime.

“The area is an active security operation zone and no access to it by the public shall be permitted effective today April 26, 2023, except as may be permitted by the operation Commander and/or until these orders are vacated,” Kindiki said.

The media has been keenly following the Shakahola case which has led to the arrest of Mr Mackenzie and Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life International Church.

Also read: Salasya – Leave Pastor Ezekiel Odero alone!