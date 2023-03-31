Raila: Help us identify this police officer who vandalised my car

Kenya Police attacked opposition convoy as they exited Kware Embakasi South, Nairobi. A plain cloth police officer lobbing teargas into this media vehicle. Two journalists were injured by teargas canisters. PHOTO| COURTESY

Kenya Police attacked opposition convoy as they exited Kware Embakasi South, Nairobi. A plain cloth police officer lobbing teargas into this media vehicle. Two journalists were injured by teargas canisters. PHOTO| COURTESY





Opposition leader Raila Odinga has requested members of the public to help identify a police officer who was captured in a viral video vandalizing and lobbing teargas cannister into a vehicle which belongs to his media team.

The incident happened on Thursday when Mr Odinga led Azimio supporters in demonstrations in Nairobi. His planned journey to Jacaranda grounds was cut short by police officers who used teargas canisters to disperse the demonstrators at Pipeline estate.

Also read: US condemns attack on journalists during Azimio protests

Mr Odinga also claimed that there was excessive use force against his supporters who he said were peaceful.

He said during the attack his car hit with seven live bullets which were all aimed on the side where he was seated.

“There’s no justification for the excessive force used against peaceful unarmed citizens exercising their democratic rights today. As Kenyans, we have the right to demand a forensic audit of the server to resolve this matter once and for all,” Mr Odinga said on Thursday evening.

The opposition leader said regardless he will not relent and that the demonstration will continue on Monday.

Also read: Media women in Kenya condemn attacks on journalists covering maandamano

“Our quest won’t stop and we’ll hold the mother of all demonstrations next Monday, regardless of what our detractors say. We won’t give up! We ask KOT to assist us identify these shooters,” he said.

The ongoing demonstrations have been termed as illegal by the National Police Service through the office of Inspector General Japheth Koome.

Mr Koome said the issued which were being raised by the opposition can be addressed politically and not through demonstrations.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy has condemned the attack on journalists who are covering Thursday’s demonstrations.

This is after several journalists was injured after being attacked by police officers.

Also read: Raila turns to choir master as he addresses charged up Azimio supporters