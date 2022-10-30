Raila hints at contesting for presidency come 2027

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga casts his ballot at Old Kibera Primary School polling station in Kibra on August 9, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga casts his ballot at Old Kibera Primary School polling station in Kibra on August 9, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





Raila Odinga has hinted at contesting for the presidency in 2027.

He spoke in Bondo, at the funeral of Barrack Oduor, a police officer who served as the bodyguard to his wife Mama Ida Odinga.

“Your heart must be strong,” said Mr Odinga.

“Where I am at now, I am not tired. Do you want me to get tired?” he posed.

Also read: President Ruto mourns South Koreans who perished in Halloween crowd crush

Wanjiru Njiru: My husband’s enemies are my enemies

IEBC announces election dates for Elgeyo Marakwet, Kandara, Garissa Township seats

The seasoned politician also promised to soon announce a ‘political bombshell’ that he said will liberate the country.

“There are things we are still looking for. When it is ripe, I will tell you this is the way I want you to follow now.”

Odinga also called out political leaders who supported him during the August 2022 polls but have since switched sides to back President William Ruto.

Mr Odinga lost to President Ruto in the August 2022 polls and his efforts to seek legal redress at the Supreme Court soon after were not successful.

Mr Odinga has unsuccessfully contested for the presidential seat on five occasions in 1997, 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022. He’s served as opposition leader since 2013.

He is also remembered for working as Prime Minister in President Mwai Kibaki’s government through a political coalition between 2007 and 2013. The coalition was forced upon the two politicians after the 2007/2008 post-election violence.

Mr Odinga also closed ranks and worked with former president Uhuru Kenyatta through a political handshake between 2018 and 2022.

The union say Mr Kenyatta back Odinga for the presidency in 2022.