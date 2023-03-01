Raila: I’m not interested in talking to Ruto

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga address his supporters during a prayer meeting at Jeevanjee Gardens in Nairobi on February 22, 2023. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga has reiterated that his unwillingness to enter into any political deal with President William Ruto.

Mr Odinga lost to President Ruto in the August 2022 polls but insists he victory was stolen.

The seasoned opposition politician has now announced a series of events, including possible mass action, to “reclaim his victory” as well as piling pressure on President Ruto’s government to lower the cost of living in the country.

In the meantime, Mr Oding has said he has no interest in a political truce with the president.

“I am not interested in talking to Ruto and he has not reached out to me through emissaries. What we want is electoral justice and for the cost of living to come down,” said Mr Odinga in an interview with KTN on Tuesday.

Mr Odinga also ruled out the possibility of joining President Ruto’s government as was the case in 2008 when he shared power with President Mwai Kibaki’s Government of National Unity.

“I only shared power with (former president Mwai) Kibaki and that was done with the assistance of the international community and we had to change the law to form the position of the Prime Minister. That will not happen this time.”

Mr Odinga has also trained his guns on the Supreme Court judges, led by Chief Justice Martha Koome, accusing them of helping the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafuka Chebukati to subvert the will of the people.

“The language and how the Supreme Court case was done was not fit for the Judiciary. I have looked at telephone logs of those judges and who they talked to (during the presidential petition), and what they produced (as a ruling) leaves a lot to be desired,” Mr Odinga said.

The ODM party has separately accused Mr Chebukati of rigging in President Ruto while basing his evidence on a whistle blower who reportedly shared results indicating that he (Mr Odinga) won the election.

During a rally at Jacaranda Stadium on January 29, 2023 Odinga threatened to make public evidence of Mr Chebukati’s visit to his home.

“Chebukati stated that there were people who wanted to bribe him, Guliye and Molu. I want to ask them why did they visit Baba’s home? What did they borrow from me? They should know I have their pictures and if they play with me, I will unveil them” he said then.

Mr Odinga has been touring the country holding consultative meetings and prayers and while describing President Ruto’s government as illegitimate.

“We as Azimio reject the 2022 election results. We cannot and will not recognise the illegitimate Kenya Kwanza government. We don’t recognise Mr William Ruto as President of Kenya and we equally don’t recognise any officials in the office with him,” Mr Odinga is on record for saying.

