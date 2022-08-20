Archbishop Ole Sapit ends debate on Raila’s religious faith





The long debate over Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s religious stand has finally been put to rest by the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit.

Speaking during a press conference that was held at Mr Oding’a home, Ole Sapit said Mr Odinga is a member of the ACK. He also asked Kenyans to clear the doubts saying the Odinga family is religious.

“I want to affirm that this family belongs to the Anglican church. I know many have been doubting where do they worship. So we are here to visit and pray with them,” Archbishop Ole Sapit said.

On his part, Mr Odinga asked Kenyans to maintain peace saying that already the Azimio coalition is headed to the Supreme Court to challenge William Ruto’s election victory, adding that Kenyans should get the leaders they deserve.

Lord, make me an instrument of your peace.

Where there is hatred, let me sow love;

where there is injury, pardon;

where there is doubt, faith;

where there is despair, hope;

where there is darkness, light;

and where there is sadness, joy. – St Francis of Assisi. pic.twitter.com/iDG2tbqYQV — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) August 20, 2022

“We don’t want to see any form of violence in the country, but we want peace to prevail. That is why we have decided to sue legal means and presenting our case before the Supreme Court,” Mr Odinga.

Bishop Ole Sapit had led other spiritual leaders, including Muslims clerics, to Mr Odinga’s home in what he said was “providing pastoral care to the family.”

The religious leaders had earlier in the day paid a visit to President Uhuru Kenyatta and later visited president-elect William Ruto at his Karen home.

It is worth noting that Bishop Ole Sapit is the one who said the prayers at Bomas of Kenya on Monday, just minutes before the presidential results were announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati.

On social he drew praise and condemnation in equal measures due to the controversy that marred the announcement. Just minutes before the winner was announced, a scuffle broke out at Bomas of Kenya with leaders allied to Mr Odinga disputing the results.