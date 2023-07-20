Raila is being used by some politicians, former police spokesperson says





Former spokesperson of the National Police Service, Charles Owino has claimed that Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga is used by some politician for personal interests.

In an interview on Citizen TV on Thursday morning, Mr Owino said the opposition leader is a statesman who should not be involved in the ongoing nationwide protests.

“He (Mr Odinga) is a statesman who should be representing Kenya and Africa at large at global level,” Owino said.

Mr Owino however fell short of naming the politicians he claims are using Mr Odinga, although he said will reach out to the opposition leader to dissuade him from holding more protests.

“Mr Raila Odinga is my relative, and I will not allow him to be misused,” said Mr Owino, who was on Wednesday appointed UDA’s Siaya County Coordinator.

UDA Secretary General, Cleophas Malala, in a statement to newsrooms, said the ex-Siaya gubernatorial aspirant will replace Dianga Waore.

The position fell vacant after Mr Waore was appointed the Chairman of Lake Region Development Authority by the Kenya Kwanza government.

The ongoing countrywide anti-government riots have been called for by the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition to force the government to address a number of issues affecting Kenyans, including the rising cost of living in the country.

Mr Odinga and his allies in the opposition have vowed not to relent on the cause pushing the government to lower the skyrocketing cost of living.

Speaking on Wednesday evening, Mr Odinga said day one of the planned three-day protests was successful.

“We will continue to agitate for our rights as Kenyans, we won’t give up,” Mr Odinga told Nation.Africa on phone.

The former Prime Minister thanked Kenyans for taking to the streets to fight for their rights.

Opposition also wants the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) reformed, as well as having the Finance Act 2023 repealed.

The Act was signed into law by President William Ruto but was later suspended by the High Court following a petition filed by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah.

The High Court referred the case to Chief Justice Martha Koome, who has since appointed a three-judges bench to hear the petition. The bill proposes an increase of taxes on basic commodities among other things.

