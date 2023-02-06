Raila issues ultimatums demands for release of Korogocho MCA

Kenya's defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga speaks to supporters as he arrives to hold a press conference at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi on August 22, 2022, after filing a petition to the country's top court challenging the result of the August 9, 2022 election that handed victory to his rival William Ruto. - Odinga, a veteran opposition leader who ran with the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the ruling party, has rejected the outcome of the poll, branding it a "travesty." He narrowly lost to Ruto by around 230,000 votes -- less than two percentage points. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has issued ultimatums and demanded that Korogocho Member of County Assembly (MCA) Absalom Odhiambo be released immediately.

While addressing a rally in Kibra, Nairobi County, on Sunday, February 5, 2023, Mr Odinga wondered why the political leader was re-arrested after being released by the courts.

Mr Odinga, the Azimio la Umoja Coalition boss, said that the government should also follow the rule of law.

“He was rearrested and placed under police custody, I am now calling for his immediate release before tomorrow, Monday, February 6,” he said.

During the same rally, Embakassi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino also demanded that the ODM official be set free.

Nairobi News has established that sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers rearrested the politician and left with him to an unknown destination before taking him to Tigoni Police Station in Kiambu County.

During his arraignment in court mid this week, he was represented by lawyers Apollo Mboya and Dunstan Omari.

His lawyer sued the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) over his abduction.

In a letter, the lawyer said that officials of NCIC summoned the MCA and learned about it through social media handles.

The lawyer and his client then went to NCIC offices in the city, asking that he be given three days to pen down his statement.

Then, investigators handling his case were joined by a team from the DCI who went ahead and arrested him.

NCIC dismissed the claims, saying they lacked basis since the political leader decided to accompany the DCI officers to their offices along Kiambu Road.

