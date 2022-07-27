Raila, Karua moves final campaign rally to Kasarani

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga (right) and Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe acknowledge greetings from their supporters in Kibera, Nairobi on July 17, 2022. PHOTO | POOL

The Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition says it will stage its final political rally at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, in Nairobi, on August 6.

The move contradicts an earlier move when the Coalition announced it will stage the grand finale rally at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on the same day.

While releasing their final leg campaign itinerary, the Coalition which has seasoned politicians Raila Odinga and Martha Karua as its presidential candidate and running mate respectively also announced it intends to tour Nakuru, Machakos, Eldoret, and Mombasa before the climax in Nairobi.

Earlier, both Azimio and Kenya Kwanza, a Coalition led by Deputy President William Ruto, laid claim to the Nyayo stadium venue for their final respective Nairobi final rallies. The government also claimed the venue had been booked for a prayer meeting.

“We regret to inform you that due to peace concerts scheduled to take place at both Moi International Sports Centre-Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium between 5th to 7th, the facility will not be available for your use,” read a statement signed by Pius Metto, the Sports Kenya Director General.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance still insists that it will hold its final rally at Nyayo Stadium having already paid a fee of Sh1.5 million to Sports Kenya.

The official campaign period for the 2022 General Election kicked off on May 30 and ends just 48 hours before the August 9, 2022 poll.