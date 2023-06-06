Raila, Karua to snub Ruto prayer breakfast meeting

Raila Odinga (center) and the top leadership of Azimio la Umoja address the media at Kalonzo Musyoka Command Centre in Karen, Nairobi on May 24, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Mr Raila Odinga says he will not attend the National Breakfast Prayer on June 7, 2023.

Through a statement, Mr Odinga and his colleagues in Azimio said that they’ll skip the event in the wake of recent disagreements with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

This means that Wiper Democratic Party leader Mr Kalonzo Musyoka, and Martha Karua of Narc-Kenya will also likely snub the event.

The coalition confirmed its leaders received invitation to the National Prayer Breakfast scheduled to take place at the Safari Park Hotel.

“We have therefore declined the invitation to the breakfast,” part of the letter reads.

The party claimed the event will dishonor God and country with display of arrogance, superiority battles, false hopes to citizens and vitriolic post event mischaracterization and misinterpretation of intention.

Also, the party stated that in times like this when the country is facing several challenges, leaders should approach God with honesty and humility and also talk to Kenyans truthfully, frankly and boldly on the issues facing the nation today.

“Azimio is convinced the National Prayer Breakfast does not offer the environment the country needs for humility before God, honesty with citizens and respect between.”

However, Members of Parliament from the opposition side are at liberty to attend the event, which will be the first since President William Ruto took over leadership.

This comes amidst heated debate regarding the Finance Bill 2023, which the opposition has vowed to vote against in totality.

Mr Odinga claimed that the Bill, which consists of 3 percent deduction towards Housing Fund will overburden Kenyans who are already struggling to put food on the table.

Also, the reaction from the Azimio comes as bipartisan talks which were aimed at ending demonstrations from the opposition are in limbo.

The Azimio team said that the talks were postponed after the Kenya Kwanza refused to agree with their demands.

The National Prayer Breakfast was to be held last week but had to be postponed since the President was out of the country.

