Raila: Kenyans want to know the truth about August 2022 polls

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga addressing the media at KICC on August 22, 2022 soon after submitting presidential election petition at the Supreme Court. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga says he will concede if the Supreme Court rules he lost in the August 9, 2022 polls.

Odinga has also dared the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to tell Kenyans the ‘truth’ regarding the contentious polls.

He spoke after attending a church event in Nairobi.

“What I want is to be told the truth,” he stressed.

“And this is not just because of the election of 2022. It’s for posterity. We don’t want to go to an election and see the kind of charade that we are seeing today,” he stressed.

He called out IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati, accusing him of leading a divided commission in a matter of national importance.

“Where is the truth? Chebukati is standing with two commissioners and the other side is the other four side. It’s a shame. Shame to democracy. Shame to the world. These are things that we don’t want to see.”

“I am not afraid. If I was defeated, I will say I was defeated and go home. But where is the truth?”

Odinga spoke amidst divisions in the IEBC ahead of a Supreme Court battle in which Odinga is challenging the declaration of William Ruto as the President-elect.

The split is leading by Chebukati on one hand and IEBC vice-chair Juliana Cherera on the other.

Cherera and three other commissioners namely Justus Nyang’aya, Irene Masit, and Francis Wanderi have rejected the presidential results.

Chebukati has Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu in his corner.

Cherera’s group also claims it was sidelined in the appointment of returning officers, and the process of printing ballot papers.

Two days ago, reports Chebukati removed all the commissioners from the agency’s WhatsApp group.