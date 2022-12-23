Raila: Kenyans worse under Ruto government





Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga has described President William Ruto’s first 100 days in office as ‘a road to nowhere’.

Mr Odinga who unsuccessfully contested against President Ruto in the August 2022 polls, awarded the Kenya Kwanza government a 4 out of 10 rating.

In a message sent on his social media, Mr Odinga, who contested in the August 2022 polls in an Azimio la Umoja ticket, further accused Ruto’s government of being characterized by pronouncements, actions, and policy failures.

He notes that Ruto’s reign has left Kenya worse than he found it.

“Where Kenyans expected and deserved a massive stimulus package to bail them out of the devastating economic circumstances, they got hit with the cancellation of subsidies that had cushioned millions from the pain,” observed Odinga.

The seasoned politician was referring to the Unga, petrol, and electricity subsidies put in place by former president Uhuru Kenyatta so as to cushion Kenyans against the high cost of living.

“With the cancellation of subsidies, the government effectively pulled the life support from the mouths of millions of Kenyans and left them on their own. In these 100 days, the government pulled more Kenyans out of the frying pan and threw them into the flames,” he added.

The former Prime Minister said Ruto’s biggest achievement so far has been overturning the rules and policies of his predecessor Kenyatta.

“We conclude that Ruto’s administration is off to a terrible start. Nothing inspires confidence in the future or points to better days. Rhetoric has failed to change livelihoods. Hope has faded,” Odinga said.

President Ruto made a number of promises to Kenyans on what he planned to achieve in his first 100 days in office should he get elected.

The promises include lowering the cost of living and unveiling a low-cost credit scheme courtesy of the Hustler Fund.

He also promised that his government will ensure that 50 percent of positions in his Cabinet will be occupied by women.

