Raila leads Ruto in Nairobi, Busia – Poll

DP William Ruto and Raila Odinga greet each other at Kasarani Stadium where Harambee Stars faced Comoros. PHOTO | COURTESY

Raila Odinga will likely bag the most votes in Nairobi and Busia counties if elections are held today.

But Deputy President William Ruto leads in Murang’a according to a report by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) whose findings were released on Thursday at a Nairobi hotel.

Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) political outfit boasts a 41% popularity rating in the capital, followed by Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) with a 30%.

A looming partnership between ODM and Azimio will further improve Odinga’s popularity in Nairobi as per the findings.

Meanwhile, Johnson Sakaja is the most preferred gubernatorial candidate with 23% while Tim Wanyonyi, the Westlands MP, has 14%.

Sakaja is the outgoing Senator.

Incumbent Anne Kananu has 7% of the votes while newcomer Richard Ngatia is at 6%.

Mike Sonko, despite fighting corruption scandals and being banned from visiting the USA has a 5% rating. while Bishop Margaret Wanjiru was voted for by 4% of Nairobi residents.