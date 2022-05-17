Raila makes peace with Sauti Sol over Extravaganza song





Raila Odinga has reached out to Sauti Sol in a bid to de-escalate growing tensions raised by the use of Extravaganza song in his campaigns without permission.

Odinga, via his political outfit the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) official Twitter handle, explained the use of the song was occasioned by the love and appreciation of the musicians’ talents.

We would like to assure our celebrated musical team @sautisol that we love them & appreciate their music so much.The group has carried our country’s flag so high in international fora & every Kenyan appreciates this. Playing their song yesterday was a show of love for their work. — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) May 17, 2022

The song was played at an event in Nairobi where Odinga named Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua his running mate ahead of the August 2022 polls.

Sauti Sol immediately condemned the decision.

“We did not licence this song to the Azimio la Umoja campaign neither did we give any consent to its use in the announcement of their vice-presidential candidate. Furthermore, our authority to use the composition, which is one of our most distinct compositions was neither sought nor given. This is blatant copyright infringement as directed by Section 35 CAP 170 of the Copyright Act of Kenya,” read part of the music group’s statement.

Sauti Sol also stressed it is not affiliated with any political party in the country even as the campaign period enters the home stretch.