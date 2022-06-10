Raila marginally ahead of Ruto, Mizani Africa polls show





Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga is holding a slim advantage over Deputy President William Ruto in the presidential race, the latest opinion polls by Mizani Africa show.

Results of the survey, which was conducted between May 24 to June 2 indicate, that if the elections to be were held today, Mr Odinga would garner 47.5 per cent (7,954,794 votes) of the votes cast, against Dr Ruto’s 46.6 per cent (7,464,793 votes).

The other presidential candidates would share 1.4 per cent of the total votes, while 4.5 per cent of the voters remain undecided.

The outcome of the survey also indicates an upward trajectory for Mr Odinga and a downward trend for Dr Ruto over the last four months.

In terms of the regional popularity, Ruto is leading in Rift Valley and Mt Kenya while Mr Odinga is ahead in Nyanza, Western, Lower Eastern, North Eastern, Nairobi and Coast regions.

In Kirinyaga County, where Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, hails from, the ODM leader’s popularity has gone up from 12.5 per cent in April to 24.9 per cent, while Dr Ruto’s ratings have gone down from 81.3 per cent to 72.1 per cent.

Mr Odinga has also made significant gains in Nyeri County, the home turf of Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, where his popularity has increased from 12.6 per cent to 24 per cent.

Meanwhile, Kenya Kwanza Alliance emerged as the most popular political outfit in the country with a popularity rating of 48.5 per cent ahead of Azimio’s 47.8 per cent.

The Mizani Africa poll comes barely two months to the August 9 General Elections. Four presidential candidates have been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to run for president.

Other than Ruto and Odinga, the other candidates in the race are George Wajackoya (Roots Party) and David Mwaure Waihiga (Agano Party).