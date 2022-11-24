Raila: Mission to remove 4 IEBC commissioners is a political witch hunt

Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga addresses elected leaders under the coalition during the Parliamentary Group meeting at Stoni Athi Resort on September 16, 2022. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga has termed the ongoing hearing to remove the four defiant commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) unconstitutional.

In a press address, the ODM leader said that there was an attempt by the regime of President William Ruto to take the country back into the dark days of the Kanu regime, where there was no rule of law.

“Article 259 of our Constitution states a member of a commission or the holder of an independent office is not liable to anything done in good faith in the performance of the function of the office,” Mr. Raila said.

He said that during the Supreme Court ruling on the petition challenging the presidential election, none of the commissioners was found to have committed an offense.

“Only Chebukati (IEBC Chairperson) was found to have acted unilaterally.”

The opposition leader termed the ongoing petition as politically motivated and is the continuation of the political witch hand from the government of Ruto.

“It will turn into a native partisan fight at a time we need to unify the country and act to our problems.”

Earlier during the day, Mr. Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Democratic Movement leader), and Narc Kenya leader Ms. Martha Karua attended the petition hearing at the County Hall, which is being carried out by the National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee.

The committee is hearing a petition challenging the presence of IEBC vice chairperson Juliana Cherera and commissioners Irene Masit, Francis Wanderi, and Justus Nyang’aya following their conduct in the recently concluded election.

In solidarity with the four commissioners, Mr. Odinga has advised them to boycott the hearing in the interest of constitutionalism and the rule of law.

“This country must move on. UDA must allow it to move on. With all the problems that Kenyans are going through, a focus on punishing four commissioners who did not agree with their chairman is trivial, vindictive, and vile. It must stop. It will not end well,” Mr Odinga said.

