Raila mourns ODM founder

A founding member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has died, leaving party leader Raila Odinga in mourning.

Mr Ochieng Ruku was described by Mr Odinga as a staunch loyalist who sacrificed a lot for the party which was formed after the 2005 referendum and ahead of the 2007 General elections.

“He was useful to the party, giving advice on numerous matters and leading from the front. Ruku remained an ODM party member right up to the day he passed on,” Mr Odinga said.

He served as a counselor within Migori ahead of the 2013 elections and also served as the ODM Branch chairman Awendo chapter.

A number of mourners joined the ODM party boss in mourning Mr Ruku.

Awendo Constituency Member of Parliament Mr Walter Owino said that he wished God to grant his family peace.

“My condolences to the family, friends, relatives and ODM party following the demise of Mr Ochieng Ruku. Ruku was a party stalwart per excellence. We pray the good Lord to grant his family strength to bear and overcome his untimely demise,” said Mr Owino in a statement.

Mr Henry Nyagaya said, “Pole to the family of former councilor James Ochieng Ruku.”

Mr Wafula Buke said, “ODM losses its patriarch, Clr Ochieng Ruku. Not so learned but very educated. The ODM diehard fraternity will miss him more so Raila Odinga. He could pass as Raila’s version of Barngetuny.”

Mr Odinga has contested for the country’s top seat in five occasions on an ODM ticket since 2007 but has lost in all the elections.

In 2007, he lost to former President Mwai Kibaki, now deceased.

The election was hotly contested leading to violence that left about a thousand people dead.

The post-election violence led to the arraignment of a number of Kenyan leaders at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands.

In 2013 and 2017 General elections Mr Odinga lost to former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the August 2022, General election he lost to President Dr William Ruto.

