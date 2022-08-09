Watch: Raila Odinga casts vote at Kibra Primary School

Photographers and cameramen jostle to get the best shots of Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga when he arrived at Old Kibra Primary School polling station to cast his vote on August 9, 2022. PHOTO | STEVE OTIENO

Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga has cast his vote at Old Kibra Primary School, in Kibra Constituency.

Mr Odinga arrived in Kibera, which is perceived to be one of his strongholds in Nairobi, shortly after 10am to a rapturous reception from youths in the area who mobbed and escorted his vehicle to the polling centre.

The delirious youthful crowd chanted and screamed while escorting Mr Odinga’s convoy for almost a kilometers away.

Upon arrival, the ODM leader’s biometrics were varied through Kiems kit, before being handed the ballot papers. Mr Odinga was accompanied by his wife Mama Ida Odinga.

The Azimio leader is making his fifth attempt at the presidency having mad unsuccessful bids in 1997, 2007, 2013 and 2017.

However, this time, Mr Odinga, alongside Deputy President William Ruto are the frontrunners in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose second term ends after the election.