Raila Odinga heads to Kibera after church and mosque burning





Kenya One leader Raila Odinga is set to visit Kibera Constituency today, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, where he will hold a series of meetings with locals.

This comes after chaos was witnessed in the area on Monday night, where a mosque and a church were burnt down in retaliation.

Mr Odinga had visited Northlands property in Ruiru, where he condemned an incident where a gang invaded and destroyed the property of unknown value.

He also accused the opposition of being behind the wrath unleashed on the property where the ex-president’s family is planning to build a city worth Sh500 billion.

In Kibera, a group attacked a kiosk next to the mosque in Makina area, saying it was hosting a group that was sponsoring their attacks.

Several other stalls near the mosque and church were razed in the Monday night drama.

Also read: #MaandamanoMondays: The history of teargas

Speaking at the property, Mr Odinga expressed his concern about the burning of the church and mosque, stating that he did not get substantial answers on what happened. He hopes to get answers today as he meets with locals.

The incident occurred just hours after Mr Odinga held a rally in Kibra, which was part of a demonstration by the opposition that kicked off in Kawangware, Dagoretti North Sub-County in Nairobi.

Kilimani police boss Muturi Mbogo said no fatalities were reported in the chaos. He added that the police are investigating the incidents.

As the investigation continues, Mr Odinga’s visit to Kibera will shed more light on the situation and provide solutions for the affected locals.

In a time when tensions are high, it is important for leaders to come together and work toward peace and unity. The people of Kibera deserve justice and support, and hopefully, Mr Odinga’s visit will provide just that.

Also read: Comedians make fun of Maandamano, struggle to remove Tom Mboya street sign