Raila Odinga speaks after police accuse Azimio of hiring dead bodies





Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance’s principal leader, Raila odinga, broke his silence after the Inspector General of Police, Japheth Koome, claimed the opposition alliance hired dead bodies from morgues, photographed them and claimed they were victims of police shootings during the recent opposition demonstrations.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, Mr Odinga reiterated that they had ‘confirmed numerous casualties and injuries inflicted by the police’.

“We have convened today to assess the prevailing national situation within the context of the planned dialogue with Kenya Kwanza. This meeting has taken place amidst a prevailing somber atmosphere across various regions of the country, stemming from incidents of police brutality. The extent of the brutality endured during the protests is evident through the funerals occurring across Kenya. Many of us have attended these somber ceremonies and more are yet to come. We can confirm numerous casualties and injuries inflicted by the police. These events were unfortunate and should never have occurred. It is our fervent resolve to ensure justice for the victims and hold the perpetrators accountable,” began Mr Odinga.

He went on to say, “Our sincere condolences continue to be extended to the families who have lost their loved ones and those who sustained injuries. We are appreciative of those who have contributed to our benevolence fund, enabling us to provide some assistance to victims and their families. Our effort to gather data on both deceased and injured victims remains ongoing, as we persist in offering whatever support we can. We earnestly urge all individuals of goodwill to contribute to the fund, in unity with our pursuit for a free, equitable, and constitutionally governed nation that values the lives and rights of its citizens. The suffering experienced by those we are mourning, as well as those in recovery, would have been prevented if Kenya upheld the rule of law and had a compassionate government.”

Earlier, IG Koome lamented about senior politicians in Kenya sinking low and attempting to threaten the National Police Service.

“We’ve seen in the recent past- and very unfortunate- senior members of the society are going to mortuaries, hiring dead bodies, calling media and telling them that they were killed by police officers. How low can some of our leaders sink? Anyway, I wish to take this opportunity to tell fellow Kenyans that as the National Police Service, we have a role to protect life and property. We have a responsibility to ensure this country is secure and safe. And that is a mandate we are going to discharge without fear or favor.

So the propaganda out there will not discourage us. They can continue threatening us, that so and so will go to ICC, to courts. That has no implications at all in terms of our commitment. We have a duty to serve our beautiful country, colleagues. We cannot allow what is happening in the neighboring countries to happen to our country. We’ve no spare country. This was the country we were given by God,” claimed IG Koome.

