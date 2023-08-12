Raila Odinga unveils new maandamano approach to end police brutality

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga addresses the crowd at uhuru park on 7th July 2014, during the sabasaba rally that was organised by the Cord Leaders. PHOTO| GERALD ANDERSON

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga has taken a bold step in the fight against police brutality by announcing a novel protest strategy during a requiem mass commemorating lives lost to such brutality.

Breaking away from the conventional approach of street demonstrations, Odinga unveiled a fresh tactic that defies expectations and challenges the conventional notions of resistance. Addressing the gathered mourners, he declared, “There’s more than one way to skin a cat.”

In an atmosphere of emotion, Odinga’s words resonated as a call to a new era of protest, one that seeks to amplify voices through non-traditional means.

“We shall not be intimidated. Our duty is to liberate our nation, to fight for the rights of every Kenyan,” he affirmed.

The newly proposed strategy centers on urging citizens to stay home, effectively creating a virtual blockade against anyone attempting to venture outside.

“We can tell our people to stay home. It’s another way to voice our discontent. Next time, we shall not beckon them to the streets; we shall command them to remain within their homes, to block the path of anyone attempting to step out,” Odinga elaborated.

This announcement comes shortly after the suspension of street protests by Raila Odinga to provide room for dialogue with President William Ruto’s team. The negotiation process is set to begin in earnest following the inaugural meeting last Wednesday.

This shift in protest tactics could prove advantageous in curbing police brutality and minimizing property damage.

However, it’s important to acknowledge the potential ramifications for local businesses that may be affected by this approach.

This strategic change could signify a calculated shift in how protests are conducted, possibly aiming to convey a symbolic display of resistance without the physical congregation in public spaces.

This alternative approach could potentially mitigate confrontations with law enforcement and disturbances to public order.