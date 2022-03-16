Raila outlines Uhuru role if he wins presidency





Raila Odinga says he will retain President Uhuru Kenyatta as an advisor if he wins the August 2022 polls.

Odinga, a seasoned politician, has been endorsed by President Kenyatta to contest the presidency for the fifth time and is now, alongside Deputy President William Ruto, considered favourites to become Kenya’s fifth president.

In an interview with the BBC, Odinga who currently is on a tour of the United Kingdom appeared to rule out handing the retiring Head of State an active role in his government.

This despite suggestions Odinga could be ready to work with President Kenyatta as the country’s Prime Minister in the event of a constitutional change.

“I’m looking forward to his (President Kenyatta’s) guidance on different matters including business, diplomacy, and others. There is a lot of work that honorable Kenyatta can do,” he said.

President Kenyatta’s ten-year term in office expires in August but the constitution doesn’t bar him from holding another position if he is appointed.

Meanwhile, the fallout between President Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto is complete, after the DP was officially named as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate.