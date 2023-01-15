‘Raila pia ni wetu’, rare moment when Gachagua praised Baba

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (left) having a word with Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga in Mombasa on September 16, 2022. FILE PHOTO

Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has praised Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga in his backyard referring to him as ‘my friend’.

Addressing the public after officiating various development projects in Homa Bay County, the Deputy President said he views Raila as a brother despite their political differences.

Mr Gachagua and President William Ruto on Saturday completed a two-day tour of Luo Nyanza region.

The Deputy President noted that Mr Odinga has contributed toward the country’s growth in the many ways.

“We know that Nyanza is Raila’s zone. Raila is also ours and if he is ours then you are our people,” Gachagua said.

“We just have political differences. Baba is respected in our government. His vehicles and security have been well-taken care of. He is a Kenyan leader who ought to be respected due to his status. All of you belong to this government headed by President William Ruto,” he said.

This is unlike Gachagua who before and after the last year’s General Election has taken every opportunity to bash Mr Odinga.

After Dr Ruto’s election victory, Mr Gachagua said Mr Odinga is not welcome in the Kenya Kwanza government.

“We heard Raila saying that he will not be coaxed or intimidated to joining our government. We have no business with you in our government, we are not interested and we are not looking for you. We have no time,” Gachagua said at the time.

He also said President Ruto’s administration has enough people qualified to advise the Head of State.

“They should remain in the opposition to oversight the government by informing us where we are wrong and pushing us in parliament for us to move forward as a country,” he added.

